Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $560.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.57.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $325.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.91 and its 200-day moving average is $451.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $2.21 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

