TCP Asset Management LLC Has $408,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

TCP Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.