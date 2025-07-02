Keybank National Association OH Has $235.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 429,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $235,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,179,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,640,219,000 after buying an additional 377,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,725,627,000 after buying an additional 912,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,202,000 after purchasing an additional 282,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,713,000 after purchasing an additional 817,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $564.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $564.92 and a 200-day moving average of $545.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company has a market cap of $515.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total value of $173,910.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,203. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

