Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 80 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 138,682.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 634,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 633,779 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,053.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $969.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $968.68. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $994.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,102.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

