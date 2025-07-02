Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $4,237,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 306,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 16.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 106,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5%

Mastercard stock opened at $564.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $564.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,203. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,035. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

