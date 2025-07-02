Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,205 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.