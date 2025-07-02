American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $322.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

