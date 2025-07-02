Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $536,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 4.1%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $130.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 568.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $148.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 492,079 shares in the company, valued at $61,987,191.63. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $2,197,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,140.98. This represents a 57.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,748 shares of company stock valued at $180,327,603 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

View Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.