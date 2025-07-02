Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Has $356,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.