iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $138,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

