Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $567.60. 456,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,541,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.80. The firm has a market cap of $697.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $569.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

