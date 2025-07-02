Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 19,243 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.77. 343,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900,545. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

