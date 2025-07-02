Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of IBIT stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,768,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,584,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

