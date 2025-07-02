Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,066,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $933,524,000 after purchasing an additional 135,047 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,677,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,303,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.61.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4%

Danaher stock opened at $200.22 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

