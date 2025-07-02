Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 1,483 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $335.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

