Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 8.9% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $41,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.