Arlington Trust Co LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4,155.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $435.91. 159,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,414. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $439.42. The company has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.