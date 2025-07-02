Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 48,001 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 48,001 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

