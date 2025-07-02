Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 12,967 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.