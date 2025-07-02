Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 527 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 132.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4,037.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.1% in the first quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,065.32.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $1,011.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $995.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $964.39. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total transaction of $562,257.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,418.44. The trade was a 58.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total value of $433,825.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,039,226.51. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.