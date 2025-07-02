Coastline Trust Co Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,786,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $155,407,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of HON opened at $238.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

