WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,136,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309,293 shares during the period. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 1.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $626,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE:GE opened at $249.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $260.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.41 and a 200 day moving average of $204.23. The firm has a market cap of $265.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

Insider Activity

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

