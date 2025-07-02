Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 307 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $420.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $425.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

