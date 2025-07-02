Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 756,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 105,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,277,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,754,000 after purchasing an additional 199,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.