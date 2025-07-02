iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $183.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.