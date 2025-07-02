Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 182 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $706.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $714.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

