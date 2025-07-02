Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 750 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $183.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

