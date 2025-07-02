American Capital Advisory LLC Sells 53 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

American Capital Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $573.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

