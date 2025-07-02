Rossby Financial LCC Buys 434 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $108.97 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

