Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.75.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE IBM opened at $291.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.09 and its 200-day moving average is $248.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $173.95 and a one year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.