Fedenia Advisers LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fedenia Advisers LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.8%

ICE stock opened at $181.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $136.96 and a one year high of $183.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.95 and its 200 day moving average is $165.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,600. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $70,312.67. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,599.86. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.