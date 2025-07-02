Detalus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,069,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,394 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,070,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,110,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 123,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

