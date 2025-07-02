Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $219.12 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $228.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $615.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

