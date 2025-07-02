GR Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,161,261 PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

GR Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,161,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises 12.8% of GR Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYLD. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2,420.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

