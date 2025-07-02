2,043 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Yukon Wealth Management Inc.

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,270,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,558,000 after acquiring an additional 259,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,979,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,341,000 after purchasing an additional 245,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,842,954,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,035,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,242,793,000 after purchasing an additional 323,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $228.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

