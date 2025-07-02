iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

