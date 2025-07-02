Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

JPST stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,566. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.77 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.