Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 23,528 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,937,124. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

