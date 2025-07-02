Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Trimmed by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VBR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.56. 34,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

