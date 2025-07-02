SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Increased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 730.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 348,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,632,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $68.26.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

