Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.76.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1%

Applied Materials stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.86. The stock had a trading volume of 279,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

