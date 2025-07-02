Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $117.89. 241,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.22.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

