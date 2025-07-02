Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 201,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,450,653.14. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $273.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

