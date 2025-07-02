Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

