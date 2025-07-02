Arlington Trust Co LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,262. The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Several research firms have commented on CTVA. Barclays boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

