First Bank & Trust Sells 62 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:DE opened at $508.86 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $502.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.86.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.