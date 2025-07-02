Arlington Trust Co LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. 623,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,338,466. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $72.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

