Krane Funds Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 195,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 82,313 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

