CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $16.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 9.8% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $16,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,542,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,863 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after buying an additional 2,620,046 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $94.33 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $95.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

