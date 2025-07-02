Coastline Trust Co Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $465.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.09. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

